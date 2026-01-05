Green logged one point (0-6 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-98 victory over the Kings.

Green is stuck in a shooting slump and is going to be hard to trust in most fantasy formats until he finds his rhythm. Over his last seven games, he's shooting 31.1 percent from the field with averages of 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest.