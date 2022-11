Green amassed 23 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal in 33 minutes in Tuesday's 129-122 loss in Grand Rapids.

Green scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, going 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. In five games for Wisconsin he's averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per contest.