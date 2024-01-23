Lopez finished Monday's 122-113 win over Detroit with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 35 minutes.

Lopez recorded a team-best blocks total while ending second on the team in rebounds and as one of five Bucks players with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing. Lopez has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in three games this year, including in two straight contests. Those two straight double-digit rebound performances have also ended in a double-double, his only two double-doubles of the year thus far.