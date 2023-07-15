Livingston registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes of Saturday's 92-84 loss to the Kings during Summer League.

Livingston was a focal point of Milwaukee's offense Saturday, leading the team with 22 points and connecting on nine of his 11 attempts from two-point range. Though the Kentucky product's jumper is a work in progress, Livingston has shown a lot to like this summer as a defender. Regardless, he'll likely spend most of his 2023-24 campaign in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd.