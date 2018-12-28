Bucks' D.J. Wilson: Double-doubles in win
Wilson recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes Thursday against the Knicks.
Wilson produced his first career double-double, and had perhaps his best game as a pro Thursday. The second-year forward has carved out a rotational role for the Bucks, and is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game. He's not a viable fantasy option as he doesn't get enough run to offset his inability to produce beyond points, threes and rebounds.
