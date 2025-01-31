Lillard is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left groin soreness.
Lillard was a late addition to the injury report but should suit up barring any setbacks prior to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET. The superstar hasn't missed a contest since Dec. 26, and in 14 appearances in January, he has averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals in 36.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 35 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Logs triple-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Just misses triple-double in win•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Game against Pelicans postponed•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Stays hot from deep in win•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Pops for game-high 30 in win•