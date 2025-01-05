Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Toronto.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report through the early part of the season due to right patella tendinopathy, though he'll likely give it a go Monday. The superstar has played in three consecutive outings following a four-game absence due to back spasms and an illness, and in that three-game span, he has averaged 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals across 36.7 minutes per contest.