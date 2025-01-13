Antetokounmpo produced 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 140-106 loss to the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in both scoring and rebounding in Sunday's contest. The superstar also passed Tony Parker to move up to No. 57 on the NBA's all-time scoring list, albeit in a losing effort. Antetokounmpo also recorded his 27th outing with double-digit points and rebounds, a feat he has now accomplished in nine consecutive contests. However, the two-time MVP struggled at the free-throw line Sunday, which has been a glaring issue all season. The 30-year-old is currently on pace to shoot a career-low 58.5 percent from the charity stripe.