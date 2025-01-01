Antetokounmpo (illness) tallied 30 points (11-20 FG, 8-13 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes Tuesday in the Bucks' 120-112 win over the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was back in action after he had missed the Bucks' previous four games, first due to back spasms and then because of an illness. He looked plenty healthy in his return to the hardwood, rolling to his 21st double-double in 25 appearances on the season while shooting better than 50 percent from the field for the ninth consecutive contest. Efficiency at the free-throw line continues to remain an issue for Antetokounmpo, however; he's now converting a career-worst 61.4 percent clip on 11.4 attempts per game.