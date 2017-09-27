Bucks' Joel Anthony: Attends training camp with Bucks
Anthony signed a training camp contract with the Bucks.
After being waived by the Spurs at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, Anthony ended up signing a pair of 10-day contracts with San Antonio in January, eventually inking a deal for the rest of the season. He played in just 19 games, posting averages of 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds across 6.4 minutes. Looking ahead to 2017-18, Anthony will join Milwaukee for training camp and will battle for the final roster spot with the likes of Kendall Marshall, Gerald Green, Gary Payton, James Young and Brandon Rush. That being said, the 10-year veteran faces long odds at this point.
More News
-
Spurs' Joel Anthony: Plays five minutes Thursday•
-
Spurs' Joel Anthony: Signs with San Antonio for remainder of season•
-
Spurs' Joel Anthony: Signs second 10-day contract with Spurs•
-
Spurs' Joel Anthony: Officially signs with San Antonio•
-
Spurs' Joel Anthony: Set to sign with Spurs•
-
Joel Anthony: Waived by San Antonio•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...