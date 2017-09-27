Bucks' Joel Anthony: Attends training camp with Bucks

Anthony signed a training camp contract with the Bucks.

After being waived by the Spurs at the start of the 2016-17 campaign, Anthony ended up signing a pair of 10-day contracts with San Antonio in January, eventually inking a deal for the rest of the season. He played in just 19 games, posting averages of 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds across 6.4 minutes. Looking ahead to 2017-18, Anthony will join Milwaukee for training camp and will battle for the final roster spot with the likes of Kendall Marshall, Gerald Green, Gary Payton, James Young and Brandon Rush. That being said, the 10-year veteran faces long odds at this point.