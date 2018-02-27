Joel Anthony: Signs deal with Argentinian squad

Anthony has signed a deal in Argentina with San Lorenzo Basket.

Anthony spent the 2017-18 preseason with the Bucks prior to being waived. The 35-year-old saw a dramatically diminishing role in the NBA over the past several years, playing fewer than 10 minutes per game since 2012-13. He's made the decision to continue pursuing professional basketball, however.

