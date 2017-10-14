Play

Joel Anthony: Waived by Bucks

Anthony was waived by the Bucks on Saturday.

Anthony was also waived by the Spurs to begin the 2016-17 campaign before ultimately signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the team mid-season, which led to a deal to finish the year with the club. It remains to be seen if he will get that type of opportunity with the Bucks or if the veteran will be forced to look for new opportunities elsewhere.

