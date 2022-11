Holiday recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 119-111 victory over Portland.

Holiday saw an all-around performance in Monday's win, notching his highest scoring total in the last four outings. Holiday has scored 15 or more points with five or more assists in seven games this season and is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 11 appearances.