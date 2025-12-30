Porter ended with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 123-113 victory over Charlotte.

After scoring just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field in Saturday's win over Chicago, Porter bounced back in the scoring column and was one of five Milwaukee players to finish in double figures. The 25-year-old point guard also dished out a game-high 11 assists, securing his third outing with a double-double or better in 14 regular-season appearances. Additionally, he chipped in multiple steals for a fifth straight game and has racked up 15 swipes during that span.