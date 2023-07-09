Beauchamp posted 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 31 minutes of Saturday's 84-75 win over the Suns during Summer League.

Beauchamp once again led the Bucks in points scored, finishing with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting from the field. The highlight of his day came early in the game when Beauchamp tossed an off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself and threw it down. After averaging 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over 13.5 minutes per game last season (52 games) as a rookie, Beauchamp has put together a strong start to the summer and figures to take on an elevated role with the Bucks in 2023-24.