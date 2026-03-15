Bucks' Ousmane Dieng: Could return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Indiana.
Dieng sat out of Saturday's 122-99 loss against the Hawks, but there is a chance that he could return for the back leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Sunday. Kevin Porter (knee) has already been ruled out, so Ryan Rollins, AJ Green and Taurean Prince would be in line for even more minutes if Dieng is also ruled out.
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