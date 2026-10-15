Dieng registered 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason loss to Chicago.

Dieng led Milwaukee with 11 rebounds and added four assists, showcasing his versatility despite an inefficient shooting performance. He also committed four turnovers, but his activity on the glass and ability to contribute as a passer stood out. The 23-year-old forward will aim to translate that all-around production into a consistent role once the regular season begins.