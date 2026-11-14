Dieng finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over five minutes during Friday's 107-99 loss to Orlando.

Dieng moved into the starting lineup Friday, although he saw just five minutes of playing time. Milwaukee continues to toy with its rotation, having won just one of its first 13 games. Dieng had some intriguing performances down the stretch during the 2025-26 season, but has been unable to produce anything of note thus far this season. He is currently well outside the top 300 in standard leagues, averaging 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per contest.