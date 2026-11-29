Dieng had 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 victory over the Thunder.

Dieng established a season-high mark in scoring and fell just one rebound and one assist short of a triple-double against his former team. The fifth-year forward showed his potential as a versatile fantasy contributor, though he'll need consistent rotation minutes before warranting consideration in standard leagues. This performance should put him on the radar of managers in deeper formats, though. That said, this was just the third time he's played more than 20 minutes in a game, so his lack of minutes remains an issue outside of the deepest leagues.