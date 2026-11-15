Dieng (finger) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Hawks.

Dieng was initially listed on the injury report with what was classified as a sprain. Since then, the diagnosis was changed to a fractured left finger. Dieng has appeared in 10 games for the Bucks during the 2026-27 campaign, including one start, averaging 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 12.2 minutes per outing. While a sprain could have kept the 23-year-old off the floor for a stretch, there's a chance he will be out even longer, though the team will presumably provide more clarity on his health at some point. Until that happens, Dieng should be considered at least day-to-day.