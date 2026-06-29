Ousmane Dieng: Becomes free agent

The Bucks declined to extend a qualifying offer to Dieng, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports Monday.

Dieng will enter unrestricted free agency, though Scotto added that the Bucks still have significant interest in re-signing the versatile forward. After spending three-plus seasons with the Thunder to begin his career, the 23-year-old was traded multiple times ahead of last season's deadline. He ended up on the Bucks, with whom he averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.9 minutes per contest across 30 regular-season games (20 starts).