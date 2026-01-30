Nance finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 loss to Washington.

This was a strong showing for Nance after seeing a combined 14 minutes in his last two appearances. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined and in the rumor mill, Nance is someone that could carve out a larger role for himself in the second half of the season. He's someone to monitor closely in deeper formats.