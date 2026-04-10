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Bucks' Pete Nance: Sitting out Friday
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1 min read
Nance (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Nets.
Nance is the latest injury setback for the shorthanded Bucks. His absence could open things up even more for Ousmane Dieng and Jericho Sims in the frontcourt.
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