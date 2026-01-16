Rollins contributed six points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Spurs.

Despite an inefficient scoring night, Rollins contributed across the board Thursday, recording his eighth game with at least seven rebounds, 14th with at least seven assists, and 10th with at least one steal and block. The 23-year-old guard's scoring has cooled off slightly through seven games in January, shooting 39.5 percent from the field while averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 32.7 minutes per game.