Rollins notched 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 132-125 loss to the Bulls.

Rollins got back on track despite the loss, chipping in across the board in 34 minutes. Although the scoring remains somewhat underwhelming, the fact that he played starter-level minutes should put fantasy managers' minds at ease, at least for the time being. He should continue to play a sizeable role as the lead facilitator, while an uptick in his scoring is almost inevitable.