Rollins posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 117-85 loss to the Knicks.

Rollins delivered efficient perimeter scoring, making four of six three-point attempts while finishing as Milwaukee's second-leading scorer. Rollins has been trending in the right direction lately, scoring in double digits in four of his last five appearances while averaging 10.8 points and shooting 55.6 percent from three over that span. That said, he's yet to log more than 24 minutes in any of those contests, so his limited workload and inconsistent role could conspire against his fantasy upside.