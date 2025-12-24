Rollins finished with 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 111-94 victory over Indiana.

Rollins turned in another productive performance, finishing as Milwaukee's second-leading scorer in the win. The 23-year-old point guard has come off the bench in three straight games and has remained productive in the second unit, scoring 16-plus points in all three of those outings. He also led the bench in assists and should continue to take on more playmaking and scoring responsibilities with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined.