Rollins contributed 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 141-137 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Rollins led the Bucks in scoring, turning in at least 25 points for the eighth time this year. The fourth-year guard is enjoying a breakout 2025-26 campaign, and he should continue to do the heavy lifting offensively with Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) status in a state of flux. Rollins has put up at least 17 points in six straight games, during which he's averaging 22.5 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.2 minutes per contest.