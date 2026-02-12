site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Questionable for Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Rollins (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Rollins remains day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Wednesday against the Magic. If Rollins is unable to play, the Bucks will likely lean heavily on Cam Thomas again.
