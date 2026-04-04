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Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Questionable versus Memphis
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1 min read
Rollins (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Rollins missed the Bucks' last two games because of a strained right hip. If Rollins remains on the shelf Sunday, AJ Green might find himself staying in the starting lineup.
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