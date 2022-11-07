Mamukelaveshvili is active for Monday's meeting with the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Mamukelashvili has only appeared in one game this season and has missed each of the last three contests due to a concussion. Mamukelashvili should not factor into the Bucks' rotation on most nights as the fourth center option and will likely spend some time in with the Bucks' G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd this season.