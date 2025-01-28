Head coach Billy Donovan said that White (ankle) is doubtful to return to the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Boston, but the guard could be a candidate to play in either or both of the final two games of the Bulls' three-game road trip, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

White has missed the Bulls' last four games due to a bone bruise in his right ankle, and while he's been cleared to resume running, he's still experiencing some discomfort. While White appears to be a longshot to make enough improvement to play Wednesday, he might be ready to go Friday in Toronto or Sunday in Detroit. Lonzo Ball has started each of the last four games in White's stead and should occupy a spot on the top unit until the North Carolina product is cleared to play.