White said Monday that he wanted to return to the Hornets to take on the challenge of a new role, and he's "excited" for the road ahead, Owen O'Connor of SI.com reports.

After trading away LaMelo Ball, the Hornets signed White to a three-year, $74 million deal this offseason. The veteran guard was traded from Chicago to Charlotte last February and provided a spark off the bench for the Hornets in 2025-26, though he's now expected to step into a starting role. In 21 regular-season games with Charlotte last season, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 19.3 minutes per game.