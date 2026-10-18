Head coach Charles Lee said Sunday that White (calf) is without a definitive timetable for a return, though he's been ramping up and taking more contact in practice, Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte reports.

Lee wouldn't confirm whether White will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, so he can be considered highly questionable for that contest until further notice. If the 26-year-old guard needs to miss time to begin the regular season, Dennis Schroder and Christian Anderson would likely see an uptick in minutes.