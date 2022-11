White registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Monday's 114-107 victory over the Jazz.

White led the Bulls bench in scoring in Monday's victory, leading the team from three to record his second-highest point total of the year. White has surpassed the double digit scoring mark five times this season, having done so in two of his last three outings.