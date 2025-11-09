Okoro produced 19 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

Okoro only missed two shots from the field in this solid performance against his former team. He's never going to lead the team in scoring on a steady basis, but he's been putting up solid numbers in a starting role. Okoro has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, a span where he's averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while making 50 percent of his three-point attempts.