Okoro won't return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left quadriceps contusion, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He'll finish with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes.

Okoro was able to finish the first half but won't return during the second. His next chance to suit up will come in Thursday's rematch against the Wizards. With the 25-year-old wing unavailable, Patrick Williams will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.