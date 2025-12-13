Okoro posted 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Friday's 129-126 victory over the Hornets.

Okoro was given the green light to return Friday after missing eight straight matchups with a back injury. He looked sharp from the field, where he knocked down 63.6 percent of his tries. It was reported before Friday's matchup that Okoro would be on a 20-minute restriction, so the fact that he logged 26 minutes is a sign that he was feeling strong in his first game back.