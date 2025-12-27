Giddey ended with 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over the 76ers.

Giddey continues to shine as a scorer and playmaker for the Bulls, and he's tallied two double-doubles and two triple-doubles over his last five outings. This was the 13th time this season in which he recorded over 10 points and 10 assists in a single game, and his ability to fill the stat sheet and rack up stats make him an elite fantasy contributor across all formats.