Buzelis sustained an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 126-123 win over the Hawks and did not return.

Buzelis stepped on an opposing player's foot and limped to the locker room with 6:42 remaining in the final quarter. He returned to the bench shortly thereafter but never checked back in, finishing with 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game against Philadelphia.