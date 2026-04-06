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Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Out with illness
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1 min read
Buzelis (illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
An illness is resulting in a second straight absence for Buzelis. Leonard Miller started at power forward in Sunday's loss to the Suns and should do so once again Tuesday in Buzelis' stead.
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