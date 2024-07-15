Buzelis posted 28 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 92-82 loss to the Warriors in Summer League.

Buzelis expanded upon his 15-point performance against the Bucks on Saturday with a 28-point outburst Sunday against Golden State. Buzelis was able to find his shot Sunday, tying for a game-high four three-pointers made after missing all four attempts in his previous outing. The 11th overall pick could see a substantial role for the Bulls this season with their uncertainty across the roster.