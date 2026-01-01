Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Solid with 19 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buzelis produced 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 win over the Pelicans.
Although Buzelis had some struggles with his shooting stroke, he logged enough shot volume to offset the deficiency. Most of his misses came beyond the arc, where he only connected twice over nine attempts. Buzelis would do well to tone down the long-range shot, as he's only converting at a 34.8 percent clip from downtown. The 21-year-old is on pace to surpass his rookie numbers, averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 33 games.
