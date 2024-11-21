Vucevic had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 loss to Milwaukee.
The Bulls looked outmatched on both ends of the court Wednesday, and Vucevic didn't escape the team's woes after finishing with more field-goal attempts than points scored. He posted solid numbers in other categories to salvage his fantasy line, but the Bulls need Vucevic to be a reliable scoring weapon on a game-to-game basis. Vucevic is averaging 20.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.
