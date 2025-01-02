Vucevic ended with 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 13 rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 loss to Washington.

Vucevic had a rough shooting performance, and the Bulls struggled as a whole in this 18-point defeat, but the big man at least found a way to finish with another double-double. Shooting woes aside, this was Vucevic's sixth double-double over his last seven appearances, and he remains a consistent presence down low for the Bulls. He's averaging 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game over that seven-game span.