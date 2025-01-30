Williams recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-100 loss to the Celtics.

The 16 points tied Coby White to lead the Bulls on the night, and it represented Williams' best scoring effort since he hit for 17 against the Hornets on Dec. 30. The fifth-year forward has come off the bench the last two games as Chicago coach Billy Donovan has rolled with a small-ball lineup of four guards/wings and Nikola Vucevic, and it's not clear how long the experiment might last. Williams has seen at least 28 minutes of court time in each contest however, so the switch to the second unit doesn't seem to have impacted his workload.