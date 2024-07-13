Williams (foot) said Saturday that the bone in his foot is fully healed, and he should be ready for training camp in the Fall, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams said he is now running and jumping pain-free after undergoing season-ending surgery in February. The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $90 million pact to stay with the Bulls this offseason, and his health will be a huge factor for the rebuilding club. In 43 regular-season games last season, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 39.9 percent from deep.