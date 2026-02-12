This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Will start Wednesday
Williams will start Wednesday's game against Boston.
The sixth-year forward will enter the starting five due to Isaac Okoro (knee) being unavailable. As a starter this season (two games), Williams has averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.