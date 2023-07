The Lakers signed Reddish to a two-year contract with a player option for 2024-25 on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reddish will join his fourth team in four seasons after splitting time between the Knicks and Trail Blazers in 2022-23. Last season, the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NBA draft averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.8 minutes across 22 games. However, Reddish will likely receive a reduced role for a contending Lakers team.