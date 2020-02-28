Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Out again Friday
Drummond (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Drummond is set to miss his second straight contest due to a left calf strain. Tristan Thompson should draw another start at center in Drummond's place.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Playing time remains reduced•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Drains two triples in debut•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Will start in Cavs debut•
-
Cavaliers' Andre Drummond: Will debut Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...